In January 2020, an exhibition at the National Archives on women's suffrage included a photograph of the 2017 Women's March, in which Archives staff had blurred out protestors' signs that were critical of President Trump and that referenced women's anatomy. Within the span of 3 short years, a federal institution whose mission it is to help citizens "understand their history" had sanitized it.





In June 2020, we are awash in imagery of protesters and police confrontations. Which photographs and videos of this historic moment will survive for posterity? And whose story will they tell? On Thursday, award winning filmmaker and author Errol Morris chats with Globe Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman to explore these questions.